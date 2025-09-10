These are Mzansi's fastest-selling used cars
Vehicles that offer reliability, strong brand equity and everyday versatility continue to move the fastest
South Africans are snapping up certain cars at record speed, and AutoTrader’s latest midyear report has revealed which models are in the highest demand.
The Suzuki Swift tops the list as the country’s fastest-selling car for the first half of 2025, spending an average of just 25 days on the market before being sold.
Hot on its heels are the Toyota Fortuner (28 days) and Toyota Hilux (30 days). These turnaround times are far quicker than average, and speak volumes about what buyers value most. The Swift’s affordability and efficiency make it an easy choice for cost-conscious drivers.
The Fortuner continues to resonate with family buyers seeking a premium yet dependable SUV that can handle daily duties, such as the school run and grocery shopping, as well as weekend adventures.
The Hilux, meanwhile, maintains its reputation as South Africa’s most trusted bakkie — a workhorse that appeals to private and commercial buyers. With 33 different models on the new car market, consumers are spoiled for choice as they filter through the used car segment. The Hilux appeals across the spectrum, from prestigious buyers drawn to the high-end GR Sport and Raider trims, to commercial operators who favour the entry-level S and SR models for last-mile delivery and construction work.
However, the fastest-selling metric is about more than bragging rights. For dealers, it offers a direct line of insight into what’s moving quickest off the showroom floor. A shorter “days to sell” window suggests strong buyer intent and signals to retailers which stock is least likely to linger. It's also important to note that the metric is also influenced by availability: when supply is tight, cars can appear to sell even faster.
“The fastest-selling metric is a powerful indicator of buyer demand,” says AutoTrader CEO George Mienie. “While high sales volumes point to popularity, this metric highlights which vehicle finds homes the quickest, providing valuable guidance to dealers on what to stock and offering consumers a glimpse into what their peers are choosing.”
AutoTrader’s data also reveals the broader picture. While the Swift, Fortuner and Hilux are the fastest-selling cars in South Africa, the Ford Ranger remains the best-selling vehicle in the country. In the first six months of the year, 8,633 qualifying sales were recorded, followed by the Toyota Hilux at 7,127 sales. Despite their higher volumes, both still achieve rapid turnaround times, underlining the relentless demand for bakkies in South Africa.
What’s clear is that the speed of sale is not confined to one type of vehicle. From the budget-friendly Swift to the Mercedes-Benz C-Class (the only premium vehicle on the list), South Africans are putting down deposits across the board.
Yet a common denominator remains: cars that offer reliability, strong brand equity and everyday versatility continue to move the fastest. It’s also worth noting that eight of the 10 fastest-selling vehicles in H1 2025 were manufactured in South Africa, with the Swift and Starlet being imported from India.
For the industry, these insights underline shifting buyer behaviour and reinforce which vehicles hold the strongest appeal in today’s climate. For buyers, it’s a reminder that if you’re wanting a Swift, Fortuner or Hilux, you may need to act quickly — the one you desire might be gone before your finance is even approved.