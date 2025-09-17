Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they explore the price and quality differences between original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket car parts.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Should you use OEM or aftermarket car parts?
Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they explore the price and quality differences between original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket car parts.
WATCH MORE:
WATCH | What’s the best sporty hatchback under R375k?
WATCH | Are short trips harmful to your diesel engine?
WATCH | What's the best used SUV for gravel travel?
WATCH | Should you take a chance on a 2011 Ford Ranger with 300,000km on the clock?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos