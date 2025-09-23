Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he speaks to newly appointed CEO of Hyundai SA, Stanley Anderson, to find out more about the first few months of his tenure and what we can look forward to from the South Korean carmaker in the coming months.
WATCH | Ignition TV talks to Hyundai SA CEO Stanley Anderson
Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he speaks to newly appointed CEO of Hyundai SA, Stanley Anderson, to find out more about the first few months of his tenure and what we can look forward to from the South Korean carmaker in the coming months.
WATCH MORE:
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe
WATCH | Yangwang U9X is world's fastest production car
WATCH | Jim Beam partners with Cadillac for its F1 debut
REVIEW | Why the VW Golf TSI is a compelling all-rounder
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos