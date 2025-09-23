Features

WATCH | Ignition TV talks to Hyundai SA CEO Stanley Anderson

23 September 2025 - 08:31 By Ignition TV
Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he speaks to newly appointed CEO of Hyundai SA, Stanley Anderson, to find out more about the first few months of his tenure and what we can look forward to from the South Korean carmaker in the coming months.

