First Drive: 2018 Hyundai Kona

The hatchback and SUV/crossover segments are where all the action is, and they’re the only two SA vehicle segments to have grown in 2018.

Into this ever-growing playground comes Hyundai’s new Kona, a front-wheel drive crossover with a 170mm ground clearance that will spar against the likes of the Mazda CX3, Honda HR-V, Toyota C-HR and Nissan Juke. And that won’t be an end to the Korean car maker’s onslaught into this highly competitive segment, which now represents 22.1% of the new-vehicle market (behind hatchbacks at 32.9% and light commercials at 26.4%).

In the third quarter of 2019 Hyundai SA will launch the higher-riding Styx SUV, which has just been unveiled overseas, as a direct rival to the market-leading Ford Ecosport.

The Kona is similarly priced to Hyundai’s slightly larger Creta SUV, but is aimed at buyers more concerned with image than practicality. Not that the Kona is deficient in the space department; it’s roomy enough for four adults and the boot’s a practical size at 361l, which can be increased by removing the hidden storage tray. It’s just that the Kona’s styling radiates more flamboyance with its sleek curves and slit-shaped LED headlamps. The vibrant interior reflects the funky exterior theme, featuring smooth, contoured surfaces and premium-feeling soft-touch plastics on the bottom part of the dashboard.

The cabin is perked up with colourful interior accents: in red for four of the exterior colours, and in lime for the striking acid yellow exterior colour.

For now the Kona is launched with a choice of two petrol engines: a normally aspirated four-cylinder 2.0l or a three-cylinder 1.0l turbo, while Hyundai may consider bringing in a more powerful 1.6l turbo petrol later.

The Kona is the first Hyundai to offer the 1.0l turbo engine in SA, and it’s an impressively punchy little powerplant with a lot more zing than its modest cubic capacity suggests.