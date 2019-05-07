We drive Ford's new Ranger Raptor

Move over accessorised Ford Rangers of Boksburg, the king is coming. Okay, maybe more the prince, but it is royalty, at least as far as the bakkie world is concerned.

Finally South Africa will have a Raptor, a model designed and engineered to be a high-performance off-roader, to charge along gravel roads, to plough through sand tracks and to fly over bumps as though a Baja 1000 trophy is up for grabs.

But we are not talking about the king, the legend, the F-150 Raptor. Instead this is die Raptortjie, the Ranger Raptor and there’s a great deal of excitement around it. That’s good for SA, because it is a proudly South African product, built at the Ford Motor Company Southern Africa plant in Silverton near Pretoria and exported to a number of countries around the world.

We’ll get our first proper chance to experience it on local soil when it launches here in mid-May, but in the meantime, we recently went to the very north of this great continent to drive it in the dunes of Morocco.

Firstly, it’s vital to understand what this vehicle is about. It’s not the bakkie equivalent of a Focus RS. There’s a power war going on in the bakkie market at the moment - Mercedes has its X350d and Volkswagen has its Amarok V6 TDi. The Ranger Raptor is not in that fight. It only has 157kW and it takes 10.5 seconds to get its 2,510kg backside to 100km/h.

That’s because Ford has chosen to go with a 2.0l EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel, the same engine as in the Wildtrak and apart from increasing the lower part of the torque band by 250 revs, it’s basically the same unit. It’s adequate on-road, particularly if you buy one simply for bragging rights over all the fakes out there, but it doesn't have the power to back up its big fight boxer attitude.

The power it does have, together with 500Nm of torque, is channelled through the ten speed transmission of the Mustang to 17-inch wheels wearing massive 33-inch rubber. Those wheels are attached to Fox semi-racing shock absorbers which offer 30% more travel at the front and 23% more at the rear as well as position sensitive dampers. They also contribute to the Raptor, at 283mm, having 51mm more ground clearance than a regular Ranger.