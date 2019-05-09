FIRST DRIVE | 2019 Audi Q8 wears a bold new face

Rivals of the new Audi Q8 that’s just gone on sale in SA are currently few and far between — the BMW X6 xDrive35i and the Mercedes-Benz GLE 43 AMG Coupe being its primary competition.

The Q8 is memorable looking with its new-generation Audi styling that’s characterised by the most daring face from the company since adopting the single frame grille. This signature grille departs from the norm by now being octagonal instead of six-sized and it’s darkened on certain trim levels or features a thin chrome outline in another.

The rest of the car is an extraordinary mishmash of lines, jutting spoilers and prominent hips inspired by the quattro rally cars of the 1980s. Completing the visual assault are new HD matrix LED lamps that do a glittering show whenever you power up the car.