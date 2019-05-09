FIRST DRIVE | 2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 S means business

The Mercedes-AMG C63 — in its saloon, coupe and cabriolet variants — has become cleverer and more involving to drive.

Even if by the tightest of margins, this enhanced C63 S has become the performance car that has it all — including the ability to choose how much intervention you want from a nine-stage AMG traction control system borrowed from the AMG GT R.

The mighty biturbo 4.0l V8 engine with its 375kW and 700Nm outputs remains untouched. Depending on body style, the C 63 S accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds (coupe), 4.0 seconds (sedan) and 4.1 seconds (cabriolet). The C 63 S sedan and coupé have a top speed of 290 km/h, and the C 63 S cabriolet reaches 280 km/h.

However, there’s now a simpler launch control which now requires only the left-foot hard on the brakes and the right foot deep inside the carpet to launch. A new Speedshift MCT 9G transmission replaces the old seven-speed unit and in addition there’s now a rear-axle limited-slip differential fitted as standard for even more precise traction control.

As part of the C 63 S revitalisation the car retains many of the protocols from the previous car but they now function alongside new AMG driving trickery. Take the typical six driving modes: Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual and RACE which are normally used to tailor the engine, transmission response, steering, suspension damping and exhaust sound. They now work in conjunction with a new AMG Dynamics stability programme to enhance agility and safety.

It electronically apportions engine torque precisely according to selected driver reaction levels which have been classified as either: Basic, Advanced, Pro and Master. Or you can simply disengage every conceivable electronic safety aid and drive it in the unofficial Legend Mode. The programmes are selected using new digital toggle buttons situated on the steering wheel for added convenience.