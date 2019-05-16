FIRST DRIVE | A trio of AMG 53 juggernauts smash their way into SA

The new Mercedes-Benz CLS with its curvaceous shape ultimately has no business hunting for apexes on the corners of any racetrack. This realisation dawns on me while I languidly thread the newly debuted CLS 53 AMG between a set of cones at Kyalami raceway at last week’s media launch.

There’s a distinguishable elegance about how the car steers at slow speeds. The steering is light and despite the car measuring 5,087mm in length, the turning circle is very small.

Damping is superb too and the adjustable parameters can be tailored for extreme cushiness on the road or a hunkered-down, stiffer and sportier texture. It looks much more compressed, sharper and fluidly sorted in shape than before. The new CLS wears Mercedes-Benz’s latest great white shark shape best. It’s purposeful in cutting it as the sleekest four-door saloon in the harem.