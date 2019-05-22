FIRST DRIVE | The 2019 Range Rover Evoque is downright evocative

Every now and then, a vehicle comes along that changes a brand - if not its fortunes, then at least perceptions of it.

For Land Rover, that vehicle is arguably the Evoque. Since the 1940s, the image of Land Rover has been dominated by the likes of the Defender, Range Rover and Discovery. But in 2012, along came a vehicle that quickly became the fastest-selling Landy of all time (770,000 globally, with 76% of drivers never having owned a Land Rover before).

The reason for this is multifold: a drop-dead gorgeous silhouette that broke the rules then and continues to do so today, impressive off-road performance and an entry-level price that won’t keep you awake at night wondering how you'll afford the next repayment.

In its relatively short lifespan, the Evoque has won an impressive 217 global awards - and there is little doubt that a large number of those comes down to its styling.

Yes, this second-generation vehicle is apparently 99.9% new (the door hinges are a carry-over from the outgoing model!), but its distinctive looks remain. And why not? Even after seven years on our roads, it still manages to turn heads - thanks largely to its one striking design feature: the sloping roof. As the saying goes, don’t mess with success.

Although built on a new billion-pound platform, the overall size of the Evoque has hardly changed. At 4.37m it is roughly the same length as the average hatchback and is now available in 14 derivatives.

What has increased is the wheelbase, resulting in a roomier interior. Rear passengers now have 20mm extra legroom and access to technology such as smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay, a 4G WiFi hotspot for up to eight devices, as well as USB slots.