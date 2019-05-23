FIRST DRIVE | Adventure comes standard in the new 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor

Ford’s new Ranger Raptor is squarely aimed at harcore offroad warriors, or at least those who want to look the part.

Rather than getting involved in a muscle tussle with the more powerful VW Amarok V6 and Mercedes X350d, the blue oval’s flagship bakkie defines its own niche as an extreme turf-tackling machine that boasts race-bred suspension, the best ground clearance in its category, and the bundu-bashing looks to pull it off.

To better take on undulating terrain at higher speeds, the chassis has been completely reworked compared to a regular Ranger’s with the fitment of more robust shock absorbers from suspension specialist Fox, and increased suspension travel (by an extra 32% at the front and 22% at the rear).

At the rear, the Ranger’s standard leaf springs are replaced by a coil-over suspension with a Watt's linkage that allows the axle to move up and down with minimal lateral movement. This enables it to deliver superior control and comfort while driving rough terrain at high speed.

Raising the ground clearance to 283mm (a full 51mm more than a standard Ranger) also gives this Ford some impressive obstacle-clearing stats: the entry angle is improved from 29.4° to 32.5°, departure angle from 21° to 24°, and the ramp-over angle from 22° to 24°, while the wading depth is an impressive 850mm.

Built to withstand high-impact off-road encounters, the chassis frame consists of various grades of high-strength low-alloy (HSLA) steel, and has been designed to support the increased track and wheel travel. Underbody protection is provided by a 2.5mm thick steel belly pan which also plays a none-too-subtle cosmetic role.