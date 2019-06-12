FIRST DRIVE | The new 2019 Porsche 992 defies age

Through the darkness and unyielding bluster of a Western Cape winter, a distinctive red strip fluoresces in the distance.

This horizontal bar is like a spirit level, one beaming swathe of Teutonic illumination cutting through the N7 freeway, at an hour when Table Mountain is yet to be kissed by the morning sunshine.

And we are chasing the future: like our colleagues up ahead we are piloting an example of the 2019 Porsche 911 (992). The execution of its rear-lighting design steers the subject of conversation to the prospect of the forthcoming, battery-powered Taycan next year.

It would be remiss to say the model heralds a new direction for the brand. Because the first car designed and built by Ferdinand Porsche in 1898 was an electric vehicle dubbed the Egger-Lohner.