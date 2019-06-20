Mazda delivers again on that zoom

It’s achieved that yet again in the Mazda3. A brief drive highlighted an excellent driving position, pinpoint steering and a great ability to place the car exactly where you want it to be on the road and where you want it to go.

It can lighten up slightly if pushed hard, but only in a way that is typical of many a front-engined, front-wheel-drive car. It’s not a performance model, but it tries harder than many rivals to deliver some fun for those who still get in their car and just go for a drive.

With just 89kW and 213Nm of torque, it’s certainly no performance model on paper either, but in spite of its 1,349kg kerb weight it, delivers more than you would expect when you get to enjoy it. Not sure how well it would cope with a full complement of passengers and luggage though, where you might also find the claimed average consumption figure of 5.1l/100km a bit hard to attain too.

Talking of fully loaded, the boot will take up to 351l with all seats in place, but if you need a bit more room, fold them down and you’ll have 1,026l.

We only had a brief drive in the new Mazda3, but it was a drive that showed the company is still doing what it is really good at, making cars that are fun, practical, premium in feel and different to many of its direct rivals.

Whether it will be able to match the Golf or, for that matter, the recently launched Corolla hatch remains to be seen, but we’ll give you a better idea after the 3 has arrived in SA next month.