FIRST DRIVE | The Mercedes-Benz GLS is the S-Class of SUVs

You can’t help but be impressed by the GLS, even if you don’t like the SUV limousine genre. It does so very many things exceptionally well and so very few of them poorly and it seems like Benz has finally committed enough resources into turning the GLS into the S-Class of SUVs.

And, as a bonus, it’s a lot less visually confronting than some of its rivals.

The BMW X7 looks like it wants to eat your children. The new, similarly-sized Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV doesn’t; it looks coherent and unfussed.

The budding huge limousine-style SUV range has the X7 and the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and now the new generation of the GLS as its front-line players. The new class act here is the GLS, which will launch with both petrol and diesel straight sixes.

The V8 twin turbo motor in the GLS 580 has four litres of capacity and is the first V8 in the world to use an integrated starter motor as a mild-hybrid system, punching another 250Nm at low revs.