FIRST DRIVE | 2019 Isuzu D-Max gets an Arctic Truck makeover

The Arctic Trucks package doles out some impressive numbers that will excite weekend warriors who like to spend their free time wading through mud and duelling dongas, including an increase in ground clearance from 220mm to 268mm, and wading depth improved from 600mm to 718mm.

To help prevent any scraping of the undersides, the additional height increases the breakover angle from 22.4° to 31.4°, while the 36° approach angle and 28° departure angle are also huge improvements over the standard D-Max.

The massive 35-inch tyres (for which the vehicle is named) are housed in widened wheel arches that make this one of the meanest-looking 4x4s in the sand pit.

Mechanically the Arctic AT 35 is identical to its donor D-Max, with the powertrain comprising the regular 130kW/380Nm 3.0l turbo diesel engine paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Switching from rear- to four-wheel drive is done by a dial-twist at driving speeds of up to 100km/h, and a low range transfer case and rear diff lock complete the all-terrain credentials.