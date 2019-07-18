All-new Mazda3 lands in SA

Mazda has launched the seventh-generation Mazda3 in SA, in hatchback and sedan derivatives.

Boasting improved refinement with additional safety and technology, the Japanese-sourced vehicle has moved a step upmarket and has price tags to match. The new 12-model range now retails for between R359,900 and R474,000, a steep range-wide increase over the R274,700 to R432,800 that was asked for the outgoing sixth-generation Mazda3.

You read that right; the cheapest Mazda3 is now priced R85,200 more than the previous baseline version.

It's part of the brand's strategy to position itself as a more premium offering than traditional rivals like the VW Golf and Hyundai i30, and move itself more into the Audi A3 and BMW 1 Series realm. The range-topping Mazda3 is in fact priced considerably higher than an entry level 1 Series, which goes for R446,980, and the cheapest A3 which retails for R442,000.

The Mazda's cabin is not dissimilar to an A3's in terms of its minimalist design and upmarket feel, including a soft-touch dashboard with double stitched leather.

The classy cabin is wrapped in an appealingly styled body, with the five-door hatch presenting a sporier look and the sedan styled with more elegance.

Specification levels across the range are generous, with even the most humble derivative sold standard with LED headlamps, auto headlights and wipers, head-up display, multifunction steering wheel, eight-speed audio system, a partially digital instrument panel with a configurable display, and infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The infotainment diverts from modern convention by not being touch-screen operated, but using a controller much like BMW's iDrive.