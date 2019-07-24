FIRST DRIVE | The 2019 Toyota GR Supra is a premier coupé

The biggest problem facing the fifth-generation Toyota Gazoo Racing (GR) Supra are the mythical spectres cast by its forebears. Thanks to popular film and gaming franchises that do not even need to be mentioned here, the nameplate has been grossly fetishised to the extent that reality could not possibly match fantasy.

It would not be remiss to say that most customers eyeing this A90 version are au fait with former versions solely in the digital realm. Something that the marketing scientists at the firm are quite aware of - as you will see when the television commercial airs. It is this nostalgia the brand aims to play on.

While in bed the night before catching a 6.20am flight to the local launch of the model, my expectations were being carefully managed. Guess what? I had never piloted a Toyota Supra before in the real world. One is doubtful that there are many local motoring writers who have, particularly the hallowed A80 version, in its standard from-the-factory specification anyway.

Our reference points are perhaps a little more germane, to be frank. Between the staff involved with this title, we have done our due diligence across the breadth of the category the Toyota is intended for. That includes the Porsche 718 Cayman S, BMW M2 Competition and Audi TT RS. It has its work cut out. This crop offers so many different textures, sensations and areas of competence, from impeccable handling to drift-goading lunacy and supercar-slaying acceleration in a straight line.

The Supra is going to require more than nostalgia as a unique selling point. This story would be incomplete without discussing the Bavarian elephant in the room. Yes, we have to mention the relationship between BMW and Toyota, with the Japanese manufacturer employing the foundation and powertrain of the Z4 (G29) M40i as its basis for this project.

Collaboration between manufacturers is not a foreign concept in 2019. Some synergies are more fruitful than others. Dressing up a Nissan Navara in Mercedes-Benz lederhosen? Giving a Mazda MX-5 some Italian flavour with a turbocharged engine, longer hood and some scorpion badges? A slightly more endearing example of a joint venture - but the original is undoubtedly the truly authentic rendition.

Well, BMW garners praise for the character it breathes into its sporting wares. And Toyota is known for breathing reliability into its wares in general. A fairly positive symbiosis should emerge from such a union.