FIRST DRIVE | New 2019 Mercedes-AMG A45 finds the Goldilocks zone

The previous version established itself as king of the hill in the hot-hatch league with its 265kW/450Nm outputs, so the new Mercedes-AMG A45 had plenty to live up to.

And speed-wise it has delivered. With up to 310kW and 500Nm of snarl under the bonnet, the new car once again outguns all rivals. The car that comes closest is the Audi RS3 with its 294kW and 480Nm, while a VW Golf R doesn’t even feature in this hyper hatch zone with its 228kW and 400Nm.

The fast Benz is also available as the CLA 45 sedan, and both cars will be launched in SA in September or October at prices still to be confirmed.

How a car puts down the power is just as important as the numbers, and a chassis that’s set up either too hard or soft can spoil the party. The Benz faithful will be happy to know that this high-powered duo of A45 and CLA45 have found more of a Goldilocks zone in terms of pace and driveability.

They’re hotshot handlers but have also become more civilised machines when not being driven in full-attack mode, and the overly firm ride of the previous-generation cars is gone.