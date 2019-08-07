FIRST DRIVE | The new 2019 Ford Mustang gets extra gallop

In 2013 Ford whet appetites when it announced that South Africa would finally receive the legendary Mustang in right-hand drive. Two years later, in time for December, the pony car was launched on our shores.

A (relatively) attainable price, coupled with the lofty mystique of the nameplate ensured it was a galloping success. The carmaker is quick to state that it is the best-selling sports car in the country, outpacing the volumes of names such as Porsche 911.

But the jury is out on whether the Mustang is an out-and-out sports car. What makes its placement tricky in our context, is the absence of traditional rivals such as the Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Challenger.

For us, the more relevant reference points would be contenders like the Audi A5, BMW 4-Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class coupé and Lexus RC. Still, it can be argued that the Mustang buyer would not even have considered those alternatives in the periphery. They want the one with the famed legacy and the horse on the grille. In 2017 Ford revealed the mildly enhanced version of the current Mustang and finally, last week, it was unveiled to national media at an event in the Western Cape.