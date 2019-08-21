FIRST DRIVE | The new 2019 Volvo XC90 is the same, but different

In 2015, the second-generation XC90 rewrote the script. Not only within the context of the Volvo brand, but for its segment as a whole.

I remember first laying eyes on a pre-production example of the model at the Cape Town stopover of the Volvo Ocean Race in 2014.

Resplendent in black, it was undeniable that design chief Thomas Ingenlath had worked aesthetic sorcery. It was the first model to wear the current Volvo design language, preceding the S90 and subsequent latest-generation XC60 and XC40. Blockish edges, an assertive countenance and the impression of pumped-out shoulders appeared to define the overall template. It would be remiss of us to overlook the hallmark headlight LED strips, purported to resemble the hammer wielded by Norse mythological character Thor.

And you will agree that it all worked well in making a statement to the ever-popular German competitors — a battle that always has and always will face the Swedish manufacturer. Last week, Volvo launched the enhanced version of its well-accomplished, large sport-utility vehicle. We travelled to Cape Town to get better acquainted. Polished expectation management skills are an asset to any motoring scribe. And before meeting the newcomer, one was already imbued with a sense of positivity.