FIRST DRIVE | The new 2019 Audi Q3 is a SUV of few criticisms

First up was the Q8. Now the second-generation Q3 has landed. As you can see, a chisel was used liberally to tauten and sculpt away the blobby, bulbous physique of old. It has grown, too: longer by 96mm, wider by 18mm and with a 77mm increase in wheelbase length. It does have a flatter top, however, with a negligible 5mm trim versus the previous car. According to Audi, knee room, headroom and elbow room have been improved.

It certainly felt like so in this area of packaging – one abiding memory of the former car was its seemingly narrow door apertures. As well as the impression, when settled into the driver’s seat, that you were sitting atop the vehicle rather than inside of it. No longer the case, we are happy to report. Those ergonomic quirks have been remedied and the feel behind the wheel is far more natural.

Equipped with the S-Line package, our tester even sported a flat-bottomed steering wheel, as if we were piloting something of the RS persuasion. Audi went crazy with the hexagon and octagon shapes in the cabin. It seems to be their thing. Top marks for those interesting door-release handles: angular strips floating in recesses, connecting flush with the trim that spans across the upper panel. Little details make the difference. As for the tactile quality, well, the brand has always had this area down pat.

You already know of the goodness you can expect in this department. Not much to be said about the Multi Media Interface (MMI); which should not be inferred as a criticism, because it works as slickly as expected from a digital infotainment system in 2019. For the most part, however, Android Auto supplanted its duties – the setup offers integration for this and the Apple Car Play rival.