FIRST DRIVE | 2019 Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition is golden

It’s among the world’s motorised indulgences. That’s the point of most of these super and hyper car types isn’t it? They are playthings rather than essentials.

Yet no matter how pragmatic you can be in your thinking, walk up to the spectacle that is the new Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary with its special 20-inch Rays forged-alloy wheels and 50th Anniversary graphics, and all sarcasm melts away.

From the outside, it's difficult to argue that it isn't a hugely good looking car, particularly when specified in Bayside Blue and white stripes — a colour combination that evokes liveries from the era when the car was affectionately known in racing circles as "Godzilla".

The Nissan GT-R is among some of the big-hitters offered in an extremely tough sports car sector in terms of competition, and more so in the quotable heritage stakes. But is it a special car?

Indeed it is and it’s more than capable of challenging anything in its vaguely defined class. Is it a track car, a dragster or a grand tourer? It’s all of the above as I discovered driving it last week at its launch event in the Magalies mountain area.