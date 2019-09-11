FIRST DRIVE | The new 2019 Audi A1 Sportback scores again

In 2007 Audi launched its Metroproject concept, with the view to competing in the premium compact hatchback segment. It became the A1 in production form and was launched to the world in 2010. As its popularity on local roads will attest, the model became quite a hit. Last week the second-generation car arrived in SA.

Right from the get-go you can tell that it is an all-new model. These days we cannot really accuse Audi of being overly conservative when it comes to product evolutions — this is not merely a 2010 version after a wash and polish.

It is marginally bigger than the outgoing car, being longer, with an increase in wheelbase. Certainly, a whole lot sharper in appearance, with a far edgier slant and a more aggressive aura overall.

Also, bye-bye three-door variant. You can only have the A1 in Sportback flavour now. Appropriately, the cabin mirrors the newfound angularity of the exterior. The customary Multi-Media Infotainment (MMI) screen is driver-centric in its position. This is the latest guise of the setup, as featured in the flagship Q8 and recently launched Q3.

We can award it top marks for its intuitive nature and easy operation.

Buyers can also specify the Virtual Cockpit system for that extra level of digitisation befitting the sensibilities of this connected era we live in.