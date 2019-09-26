FIRST DRIVE | Volkswagen T-Cross arrives to an expectant SA market

Volkswagen SA’s line up of SUVs has expanded with the launch of the new T-Cross, a response to a burgeoning compact crossover sector.

The overall length of 4,237mm drops it neatly between the Polo and the Tiguan, apt for people who are looking to upsize from the popular and bestselling hatch and to something slightly larger, hip and with an attainable price.

Borrowing styling cues from its larger brethren, it’s a smart-looking thing thanks to an adorable, cube-like shape with smoothed out corners. It’s 1,584mm high and boasts 2,551mm of wheelbase in a neat and well-built cabin with a higher-than-expected perception of quality and features, which includes a high level of digitisation and connectedness.

The Comfortline trim we drove at the media launch features 16-inch alloy wheels, black roof rails, front fog lights, leather multifunction steering wheel with multifunction display, Park Distance Control (front and rear), cruise control, Light and Sight Package, front centre armrest and up to four USB ports.