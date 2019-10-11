FIRST DRIVE | The 2019 Ferrari F8 Tributo is fast and approachable

Maranello, Italy: Can’t see a thing outside the cockpit of the F8 Tributo. The Apennine mountain passes have been rendered guesswork, with a sponge of fog re-enveloping the sleek shape the instant it passes, giving a free wind-tunnel data set for anybody brave enough to follow closely.

I have Ferrari’s newest mainstay in its Sport mode, with the dampers running softly to soak up the bumps and the slick surface. And then, unseen, we hit it. The crest drops away like a crater’s edge even as the car is still cornering, under full power.

In a normal rear-drive car this means the sort of trouble only competition-standard drivers catch, with the back end spitting sideways before most skid-control systems could catch it. It would still be a significant scare in an all-wheel drive car.

An F8 Tributo shrugs it off with just a tiny downtick of its V8 soundtrack, and then rockets forward again. No histrionics. No heart-in-the-mouth. No fatalities.

All this, and it still gains in speed, ripping to 100km/h in 2.9 seconds and from zero to 200km/h in 7.8 seconds, all the way to 340km/h at its top end. It’s only a second slower, Ferrari claims, than the hard-core 488 Pista around its own Fiorano test track.

That’s the beauty of the F8 Tributo. It isn’t that Ferrari made it faster than the 488 GTB — a car it is effectively a facelift of. That car, after all, was plenty fast enough for mortals.