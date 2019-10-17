FIRST DRIVE | 2020 Bentley Flying Spur lets you soar in the lap of luxury

Bentley’s Flying Spur has always been more about luxury than trying to be as sporty as its Continental GT sibling.

The S1 Continental Flying Spur of 1957 was a grand tourer but it was designed and engineered to cruise effortlessly at speed, while its occupants remained comfortable at all times. It wasn’t so much about being pushed through corners.

However, corners are unavoidable around the principality of Monaco. Mountain roads twist and rise away from the playground of the rich and famous where on a Sunday afternoon the streets are full of everything from Fiat 500s to Porsches, Lamborghinis and Ferraris.

Walking down the hill from one of the most famous landmarks on the Formula 1 calendar, Casino Square, a pristine Ferrari 512 BB emerged from a discreet garage door. It’s worth mentioning, not just because it is always a great thing to see, but also because it was the 512 BB that inspired the head of interior design for the new Bentley Flying Spur to take up his craft 18 years ago.

The designer is Brett Boydell and he travelled with me as I got to know the latest model to come from the Continental GT line. Deliveries to customers will begin early in 2020 and owners will be in for something far more special than before, which is probably why Boydell says many have chosen to add one to their collection even if they already have a GT.

The reason for this is because while there is even more luxury, the Flying Spur is now also as athletic in its character as it is in the way it now looks.