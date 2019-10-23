Everything you need to know about Citroën SA's new model range

The last time I attended a Citroën launch was back in 2016 for the fabulous little C4 Cactus. An unusual name for an equally unusual car.

It was one of those vehicles with certain features that would ultimately divide opinion – as if being French isn't divisive enough!

Top of the list had to be the innovative Airbump panels on the side of the vehicle that were designed not only to help absorb small impacts but also lend an additional visual element. Quirky? Without a doubt. Relevant? Debateable. French? Definitely!

At the time I even went so far as to suggest the C4 Cactus might just be the vehicle to turn around the fortunes of a struggling Citroën group in SA.

Turns out I was about as spot-on with that prediction as I am with my weekly Lotto numbers, as unfortunately one could probably count sales of the Cactus on one hand, and it wasn’t long before Citroën basically closed shop and said bon voyage to Mzansi.

Technically, though, they never really departed SA as they left behind a support structure for motorists who had a Citroën sitting in their driveway and needed servicing, which was done through Peugeot dealerships.

It may be a coincidence – and if so it's a nice one – that in the year that the French manufacturer is celebrating its 100th birthday, they have returned to SA with another attempt to woo the local consumer.

From last week Citroën is now officially back and it marked the occasion with the launch of three new vehicles with the promise of more to come. All vehicles will be available in two specification levels – Feel and Shine.

There is no real surprise that their emphasis is on the SUV-style of motoring, considering this is what the market currently demands. The odd one out, though, in the launch line-up, is the C3 hatchback.