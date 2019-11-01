FIRST DRIVE | A forward-thinking philosophy shift for new BMW 1 Series

Do you care more about whether the car is being pushed or pulled by its wheels, or whether it drives well and has decent space?

That’s the question BMW is posing with its new, third-generation 1 Series hatchback range, which goes on sale in SA in November, fresh from its coming-out party at last weekend’s BMW M Festival at Kyalami. It will initially be sold in two models: the front-wheel drive 118i and the all-wheel drive M135i xDrive.

The fact that this is the first non-rear-wheel drive 1 Series may cause a stir in certain BMW purist circles who hold that powered rear wheels (and in the appropriate cases all-wheel drive) are sacrosanct to the Bavarian marque.

The new 1 Series, internally dubbed the F40, is built on the same platform as the Mini Countryman and BMW X1, and the reason for the front-wheel drive layout is that it gives the car a lot more space than its predecessor. So even though the new 1 Series is 5mm shorter than its predecessor and has a shorter wheelbase, it’s much roomier. The width and height have also increased to improve rear passenger room.

The boot capacity of 380l is 20l up on the outgoing car’s, and folding down the rear seat bench increases this to a generous 1,200l. Available as a five-door hatchback model only, the new 1 Series also gains an electric tailgate for the first time.