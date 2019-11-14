2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera is a gentleman’s GT with a dash of rum

Some might find it interesting that this most British of brands uses an Italian word like Superleggera (superlight) in the name of its car.

But the term, whatever the language, is appropriate given the carbon fibre and aluminium used in the body to keep down the weight of the DBS Superleggera, which succeeds the Vanquish S as the company’s flagship grand tourer.

And in any case, the British firm doesn’t seem overly fussy about nationalistic purity given that the infotainment system and some of the cabin switchgear comes from Mercedes-Benz.

German collaboration aside, the DBS Superleggera has been suitably reskinned with an Aston Martin veneer inside its plush leather-and-suede cabin, including the trademark glass start-stop button.

This button awakens a V12 engine that is pure Aston Martin, unlike the brand’s V8 engines which are supplied by Mercedes-AMG.

The heart and soul of this car is a bespoke 5.2l twin-turbo that’s positioned as low and as far back in the bay as possible in order to optimise the centre of gravity and weight distribution.