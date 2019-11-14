FIRST DRIVE | 2019 Mini John Cooper Works Countryman and Clubman both pack a punch

The raft of changes first introduced in the Mini Cooper three and five door scamps back in 2017 has finally reached both the flagship Countryman SUV and its quirky Clubman estate cousins which come in regular Cooper, Cooper S and John Cooper Works (JCW) specification.

But not all of these Minis get every new thing. The Countryman, for instance, loses out on the option of Union Jack style rear tail light clusters, but the pair of new cars debut new touches to their exteriors, such as a redesigned radiator grille, new colours added to the list and piano-black trim around new LED with Matrix function headlights that make it look as if mascara has been applied.

New-style alloys and LED fog lamps add to new ways of sprucing up their looks while JCW versions get the honour of ushering in a new performance engine to the range.

My test drive was in the Clubman in Cooper and high-performance JCW flavours. The drive feel in both here is low enough but the confines of the cabin are longer than in the hatch.

However most of the interior enhancements remain in a cabin that now looks and feels softer and subtler with new leather trims and a change in surfaces.