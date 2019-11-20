FIRST DRIVE | The 2019 Renault Kwid is still one of the most awful cars in SA

This week Renault released its enhanced Kwid hatchback in South Africa. Feel free to take that “enhanced” descriptor with a few pinches of Aromat.

At the launch, custodians from the company deployed an array of amusing distractions to steer the thoughts of national media elsewhere. That included a smelting demonstration at Gold Reef City theme park, a go-kart race and bungee jumping - all in succession.

I made a swift exit before that last one. But the itinerary was appropriate, perhaps. These are activities that require protective gear, much like the helmets and harnesses you should don if you were taking a drive in their shoddy offering.

Luckily, there are more accomplished alternatives at this end of the market that are less likely to tip over or fold like a French accordion in a collision. Put this story down, then go have a gander at other similarly affordable, competent city slickers like the Toyota Aygo (from R174,900), Peugeot 108 (from R179,900) and Volkswagen Up (from R180,900).

The Kia Picanto is a laudable package too, if you opt for the 1.0 Street model grade (R169,995), since the 1.0 Start (R162,995) omits anti-lock brakes. No forgetting that Suzuki Celerio either (from R142,900).