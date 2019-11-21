FIRST DRIVE | 2019 Lexus RX gets sharper looks and extra dynamism

What’s most likely to tempt you to buy a Lexus RX? Is it the edgy styling of the fourth generation midsize SUV with its humungous but characterful spindle grille? Is it the luxurious textiles found inside and the supreme wafting on the road? Or perhaps its hybrid technology, which Lexus pioneered with the RX as far back as 2006?

Whatever the pull, the RX range has been given a refresh for 2020 and it goes on sale here in December.

The range benefits from subtle exterior changes for a sharper appearance. The LED headlamps are narrower and house a new adaptive high beam assist system for the top of the range and there’s new sequential turn signal and headlight washers on the EX grade. The range also gains its first F Sport model which expands the line up to four models: the entry-level RX350, the seven-seater RX 350EX L, RX 350 F Sport and the range topping RX450h SE hybrid model.

For its sportier attitude, the new F Sport gets an angrier-looking, vertical mesh design spindle grille, differently styled lower bumper section and contrasting jet black plating on mirrors, as back door garnishing and F Sport specific 20-inch alloy wheels.