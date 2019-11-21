FIRST DRIVE | 2019 Nissan Micra gets more spring in its step

When Nissan launched the new-generation Micra in SA in 2018, the range was initially available only in 900cc turbo derivatives with outputs of 66kW and 140Nm.

The company has now added more power to the equation with the introduction of a new 1.0l turbo engine in a bid to lure buyers away from rival B-segment hatchbacks such as the VW Polo and Ford Fiesta. The gutsier new Micra joins the existing 66kW versions and is available in three trim levels: Acenta Plus, Tekna and Tekna Plus, starting at R305,900, which is a R10,000 jump over the range-topping 66kW model.

Like its smaller cousin, the engine’s also a three-cylinder unit but the increased cubic capacity puts more spring in the Micra’s step in the form of 84kW and 180Nm. This snips the 0-100km/h time to a claimed 9.9 seconds — an improvement of 2.2 seconds — while the more powerful engine is also said to be less thirsty, sipping 5.0l per 100km vs the smaller engine’s 5.2l.

Drive is to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox, offering an additional gear over the 66kW versions. There is no automatic version on the cards for now.

Spec levels across the board are generous, with even the baseline Micra 66kW Visia getting features such as cruise control, automatic headlights, electronic stability control, hill-start assist, ABS brakes and six airbags.