FIRST DRIVE | Daft name aside, the new 2019 Hyundai Venue really rocks

Hyundai either gets it spot on or quite wrong when it comes to the names of its products.

We will begin with the hits. From yesteryear, powerful handles like Tiburon may ring a bell – the Spanish-derived word for “shark” befitted this coupé.

And how about Veloster: a portmanteau word combining “velocity” and “roadster”, according to the internet. Nonsensical when you realise that it is a hatchback with four doors – but still, a great-sounding moniker. Atos is a creative hybrid nomenclature inspired by the brief to offer affordable “A-to-Z” transport.

Tucson and Santa Fe are interesting odes to outdoorsy Americana. The Creta and Kona, inspired by regions in Greece and Hawaii, were intended to evoke connotations of glamour and adventure. Those titles had to be changed for certain markets like the Dominican Republic and Portugal, because they sounded too similar to slang names describing bits below the belt.

Elantra sounds like a variety of herb species. Palisade is a sort of fence. And you must concede that the prospect of driving a car named for a gentle musical composition (Sonata) does very little to stir the soul. Then you have the colder, less meaningful alphanumeric stamps: i20 and i30. This week the South Korean carmaker released the Venue on our shores.