FIRST DRIVE | 2019 Hyundai Venue is a more affordable alternative

If Hyundai’s spicy marketing campaign is to be believed, you should consider its new Venue ahead of the Volkswagen T-Cross.

The small SUV segment that offers adequate masses of room and seating for four to five for not much cash is where the big sales action is occurring in SA right now as seen with an estimated 2,000 new T-Cross sales registered thus far. Hyundai SA relishes a piece of that action.

There’s a sizeable 350l boot in the back there, which is slightly smaller than the VW’s and the rear seats do flop down in a 60/40 split. The Venue isn’t universally stylish though but it boasts an expressive and assertive road presence created by a larger than life cascading grille and a boxy shape and large headlamps with DRLs.

However, the aesthetic enticement of Hyundai’s smallest SUV, as described by Juhyun Ha, designer at Hyundai Motor, doesn’t necessarily match expectations in size nor what you get inside.

Measuring 2,500mm in wheelbase, the Venue is 1,770mm wide and 1,617mm high but, importantly, it’s only 3,995mm long. The rest of the quoted dimensions are in the ballpark area of its rivals and they are what give Hyundai the gumption to challenge the substantially longer 4,235mm T-Cross. The Ford Ecosport — the kingpin of the segment in terms of audited sales— is even longer at 4,325mm.