FIRST DRIVE | New Mercedes-Benz GLB is here for the BMW X3 and Audi Q5

Where there once was the GLA, Mercedes-Benz will soon have a genuinely good compact SUV, with the GLB already on its way to SA.

It looks like a chunkier, squarer SUV than anything Benz has made this side of the G-Class, and it feels a lot like a people mover clad it in a compact SUV’s body.

In a move that will take it at once from selling on its badge to selling on its quality, the GLB will arrive in both 220d and 250 petrol forms, with either five or seven seats and with solid off-road credentials.

It’s the SUV that will finally take Mercedes into the fight with BMW’s X3 and Audi’s Q5, with just the right size, just the right spec and just the right badge.

There is a halo, brilliantly quick GLB 35 AMG with 225kW of power, but that isn’t headed to SA at this stage. Neither is the poverty pack GLB 200, with just front-wheel drive.

The GLB 250 4Matic, though, seems to be the central point of the entire range.

It is powered by a with a 2.0l petrol four-cylinder delivering 165kW of power and 350Nm of torque, capable of moving to 100km/h in 6.9 seconds.

It’s a strong machine, with 20-inch alloy wheels and 235/45 R20 Bridgestone Alenza tyres, plus the option of either fixed or adaptive dampers to match the steel springs.

It climbs well off-road, keeps traction in stupidly difficult situations, has speed-adjustable hill-descent control and even uses its 360° surround camera to help you see in tricky spots. That includes using a low-mounted, forward-facing camera so you don’t accidentally run over rocks you can’t see.