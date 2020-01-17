Road Test
Range Rover hybrid works, if you will have it
There are tangible economic reasons to opt for the P400e above the dragons in the range, says Phuti Mpyane
So far in its near 50-year existence of being the gold standard in discerning SUVs, the Range Rover’s history of luxury, off-roading and status symbolism have been unquestionable.
But the past eight years have brought greater and more contentious change than in any previous model. First shedding over 400kg thanks to a lightweight aluminium chassis that brought massive improvements to handling and performance, it now has a plug-in hybrid derivative. This vintage is quite likely the penultimate variety before a full on Range Rover EV is realised.
On test here is the L Vogue SE P400e of which the ‘L’ in its name signifies a long wheelbase chassis that’s 200mm longer than standard models, though you can have it in standard length too. My test unit was lavishly appointed with luxuries including the cutting-edge digitised cockpit. It has seating for four-to-five full-sized adults inside a 3,230mm long wheelbase.
With the seats up, the load volume is a generous 698l and turns to 1,940l when they are folded down.
The Range Rover can be propelled by petrol or diesel engines in V6 or V8 guise but seated behind the steering wheel of the P400e you are hustled along by a 221kW/400Nm four-cylinder petrol motor that’s bundled with an 85kW/275Nm electric motor. Total system output of this plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (phev) is 297kW/640Nm.
Next to some of its cousins the P400e’s numbers may look meek but its power delivery that’s infused with electric propulsion is anything but. The shove is positively robust, smooth and finely balanced across the slimmer power band and managed by an eight-speed automatic transmission with silky smooth changes.
It does its thing silently and intuitively and it’ll dash from standstill to 100km/h in 6.8sec and reach a top speed of 220km/h.
It has engine modes; the essential ones being those directly linked to efficiency. In hybrid mode the petrol and electric motors work hand-in-hand to power this permanently 4x4-driven barge. Brake energy recuperation recharges the battery pack or you can plug it into an electric wall socket, where it will take 14 hours to charge from zero to full.
Or, using a wallbox AC charger it takes five to six hours to charge fully (you can’t charge it using DC fast chargers found mostly at public charging stations).
With a full charge this Range Rover phev has about 40km of real world pure electric drive, but weighing 2.5 tons, understandably the juice won’t last long.
Though it is nowhere near newer German phev range benchmarks of 100km of pure electric drive, it is among the finest and cleverest systems I’ve encountered.
Under normal load conditions the system prioritises the optimisation of the fuel consumption of its petrol motor, drawing heavily from the battery pack and adding to rapid depletion of the batteries.
It’s best left in its normal hybrid mode because the fair value in returns was an 11,7l/100km average, which is exceptional for such a jumbo-sized vehicle.
If you want, during highway driving you can press a save button on the EV menu and store the electric charge to be used at a later stage, like when driving through urban zones.
Range Rovers will likely spend 100% of their time wafting through leafy suburbs instead of ploughing through offroad trails, but the P400e is equipped with mountaineering tools like low-range gearing, height-adjustable air suspension and a Terrain Response system.
So, what to make of the P400e? In practice it’s just as much a Range Rover as the others but buyers will need to really decide how much they want its lower running costs over the delicious ferocity of the V8, the middle-order V6 or the diesel V8 with its big torque lashings.
Despite the huge positives in efficiency, I suspect most buyers will continue to gaze at the top of the pile and lust after the supercharged juggernaut anyway.
Tech Specs
ENGINE
Type: four-cylinder hybrid
Capacity: 1,997cc
Power: 297kW
Torque: 640Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: 8-speed Auto
DRIVETRAIN
Type: Permanent 4WD
PERFORMANCE
Top speed: 220km/h
0-100km/h: 6.8 sec (as claimed)
Fuel Consumption: 2.4l/100km (as claimed), 11,7l (as tested)
Emissions: 64g/km
STANDARD FEATURES
Panoramic roof, Bluetooth, Navigation, Auto on/off and adaptive headlamps, cruise control, keyless entry, park distance control front, camera for park distance control, 275/45 R21 tyres, multi-function steering wheel controls, rain sensor wipers, heated seats front and rear, leather upholstery, Brake assist, ABS, Stability control, eight airbags
OWNERSHIP
Warranty: 5-years/100,000km; 8-years Hybrid Battery
Maintenance plan distance: 5 years/100,000km
Price: R2,528,900
Lease*: R53,826 per month
* at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit
Range Rover L Vogue SE P400e
WE LIKE:
Digital sophistication, luxury, fuel consumption and all-round capability
WE DISLIKE:
Low electric range
VERDICT:
Sound idea for the future of SUVs
MOTOR NEWS
star rating
****Design
****Performance
*****Economy
****Ride/handling
*****Safety
***Value For Money
****Overall
Competition
BMW X7 M50i, 390kW/750Nm – R1,871,543
Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS580 4Matic, 369kW/700Nm - R1,713,430