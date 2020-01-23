FIRST DRIVE | The 2020 Audi RS Q8 is swift, belligerent and bellowing

Hate the genre as much as you like (I do and you probably should, too), mega performance SUVs and crossovers like Audi’s all-new RS Q8 are here to stay.

Of course they are, because people keep paying for them.

They make a lot of money: Porsche’s Cayenne range, BMW (whose X5 range tops out at the X5M and in case you don’t like that one, it has an X6M, too) and Mercedes-AMG with its GLE 63, among others from Jaguar, Bentley and even Lamborghini.

And if they’re here to stay, they might as well be a bit like the Audi RS Q8.

Yes, it’s a huge machine at 2,315kg (before it has any fuel or people in it) and it has a frontal area that’s a full 2.84m², giving it a face like a small yet frantic courtyard.

And, yes, it will run to 305km/h (pity the bird that gets caught in that turbulence). And, yes, it will run to 100km/h in 3.8 seconds.

But it will also cruise effortlessly and calmly on highways, meander through city streets and still monster a winding mountain pass with a combination of brute force and a hi-tech suspension setup that needs to be seen to be believed.

The big unit rides on 22-inch rubber as standard or on 23-inch wheels and tyres, with sliver-like 295/35 R23 rubber and enormous carbon-ceramic brakes, so it all takes some controlling below decks.