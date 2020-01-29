FIRST DRIVE | 2020 Haval H2 gets sharper looks but poor engine remains

Now more than ever, media audiences (and members of the fourth estate) need to closely interrogate what is presented for consumption.

The proliferation of fake news — misinformation and malicious disinformation — is frightening, something any social media user who shared before thinking might attest to.

But if you’ve been reading positive stories about the performance of the Haval brand in SA, take assurance that it’s not part of a sunshine journalism campaign funded by the People’s Republic of China. Yes, the upmarket division of Great Wall Motors (GWM) is just really faring that well.

Consider, for example, its sales total in December 2019: 750 units, according to the figures released by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa). They sold more cars than Mazda, Honda, Mahindra, Opel Mitsubishi and Subaru. Those are all brands with reputations spanning decades.

And the model largely responsible for this success is the H2, first launched on local shores in May 2017. At the time, pricing of the entry-level model started at R244,900, an attainable sum for a medium-sized sport-utility vehicle laden with kit, including a comprehensive list of safety features. It earned a five-star rating in the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP). Coupled with a five-year/100,000km warranty, it appeared that the company was covering every base in persuading potential shoppers to commit.