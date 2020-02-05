FIRST DRIVE | 2020 Toyota Corolla Quest makes Uber-good buying sense

Everyone has a story about a Toyota Corolla. And I mean everyone. Consider that more than 49 million units have been sold worldwide since its inception in 1966. The nameplate has penetrated the collective psyche of the planet, whether one has an interest in all things automotive. At this publication, where we definitely have a fascination for all manner of wheeled contraptions, each staffer involved in the motoring content hub could share a special tale about their experience with the model.

Let me begin this report on the latest Corolla Quest by telling you mine. In 2015 former colleague Bruce Fraser and I opted to drive an example of the 11th generation Corolla, in 1.4D manual guise, from Johannesburg to Cape Town on one tank.

Our calculations, based on the claimed consumption (4.5l/100km) and tank size (55l), yielded an ideal-world range of 1,222km. Problem was that Google Maps told us our distance between the two chosen points in Egoli and the land of Table Mountain was 1,399km. So we would have to eke out another 177km. But we made it: 1395.4km, with an average consumption of 3.5l/100km.

Needless to say, it took some doing. Our speed never hovered over 95km/h (unless downhill); we forwent the pleasures of air-conditioning and the adventure took us about 21 hours.

Having arrived at our final stop at Tamboerskloof’s Fire & Ice hotel, the gauge sat just below a quarter – the warning light had not even illuminated. So we probably could have made it even driving at a regular speed and with cool ventilation on our faces. That said, it was a proper challenge and one that earned us the nicknames of Brenwin “Range Extender” Naidu and Bruce “Lightfoot” Fraser.