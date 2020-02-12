FIRST DRIVE | The new 2020 Isuzu D-Max is all about added convenience

Over time the role of a pick-up – colloquially referred to as a “bakkie” in SA – has changed. Its place in the landscape evolved from being the workhorse used for hauling sand, rocks and whatever else needed moving, to becoming suited to the more leisure-focused demands of the average Joe’s lifestyle.

Joe now uses a bakkie as a daily driver, commuting to and from work, with the school run in between. During the weekend when he needs to enjoy some downtime, the same vehicle will gladly accommodate two mountain bikes and a kayak while comfortably fitting the entire family. In keeping up with the ever-changing times and to stay relevant, Isuzu made a small but important update to their D-Max: the addition of a five-speed automatic gearbox to its 250-series derivatives.