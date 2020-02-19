FIRST DRIVE | New Renault Triber offers plenty of space, but breathless performance

The Renault Kwid lacks shine in certain areas, but remains a sales-chart sensation. This week, the French manufacturer launched the Triber, a more practical variation of its hatchback counterpart. We attended the launch in KwaZulu-Natal.

It joins the expanding range of affordable seven-seat, multipurpose vehicles. Think Toyota Avanza, Honda BR-V and Suzuki Ertiga. Mitsubishi is likely to launch its Xpander this year. It is a segment not known for appealing aesthetics, with appliance-like functionality eclipsing design panache. Inoffensive to the eye and with strong familial cues, the Triber exudes aspirations of a sport-utility vehicle. This is evident in the addition of rugged cladding, skid plates and slightly flared fenders. Its front end echoes more than a hint of resemblance to the Sandero Stepway.

The result is an overall styling package that is quite agreeable. But spaciousness is the more important merit — and the reason consumers are going to eye the Triber. It offers three rows of seating. The third row can be removed. The second row has slide-and-recline functionality. With the third row folded, luggage space is an impressive 625l. Renault reminded us that it beats the Suzuki Ertiga, as it has a capacity of 550l. Meanwhile, the BR-V boasts 691l and the Avanza 899l. Independent air-conditioning controls are available for passengers in the second and third rows.