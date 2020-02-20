FIRST DRIVE | 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster GTS models get added bark and bite

Make some noise for the sports car, because the truth is that like many other types of vehicle, the sports car has been undergoing some changes in recent years. It’s all driven by emissions, fuel consumption, electrification and a buzzword often used to describe family hatchbacks: downsizing. There are still muscular V8s out there, but the world is changing with models such as the BMW i8 hybrid and all-electric Porsche Taycan.

Futurists are happy, traditionalists perhaps less so, but the car industry has its hand firmly in the game even if it feels to some as though the rules keep changing. This is why Porsche when it launched the latest-generation 718 Boxster and Cayman, switched to a turbocharged four-cylinder.

More downsizing. The 718 is a great car, typically over-engineered to make it the best it can be in terms of performance, handling and even practicality. But not sound. It’s like cracking open that beer in the back of the fridge to find it still has all the taste, but it’s gone just a little flat. This was a sore point for us when it was launched. It lost not only the great sound of its predecessor, but the sound you expect from a sports car of its ilk.

Now Porsche is not going to admit a slight error of judgment — that it downsized the appeal of the 718 — but here we have the new GTS versions of the Boxster and Cayman, and if you think they sound good on paper, they sound even better in real life.