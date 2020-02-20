FIRST DRIVE | New 2020 BMW M235i serves up pace and grace

I tried to dislike the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe because I hate the way it looks. And I couldn’t. I really liked it, to the point that I could overlook its clunky design and easily live with one. It does so many things beautifully and nothing poorly. It is mature and calm and comfortable and a real sweetie.

Exclusively driven front wheels have arrived at BMW and they’re not going anywhere. It started with the last year’s 1 Series and now it continues with the 2 Series Gran Coupe.

Confusingly, the harder-core 2 Series performance models, like the M2 Competition and the M2 CS, remain on their rear-drive layouts, but the Gran Coupe has moved on to the 1 Series architecture, which is also shared with contemporary Minis.

And it’s good. It’s very good.

For starters, the M235i isn’t precisely front-wheel drive, but it’s a front-wheel drive with a hang-on differential on the rear, so it can switch any front-end slip to rear-wheel drive at will.

Even then, its front-wheel drive bits aren’t normal front-wheel drive bits, with the road grabbed by a mechanical Torsen limited-slip differential, which is the sort of thing normally reserved for far more expensive sporty cars.

There’s plenty of firepower sitting crossways under the bonnet, a 225kW, 450Nm 2.0l turbo petrol motor, which is claimed to be enough to swoop to 100km/h in 4.9 seconds.