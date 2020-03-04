FIRST DRIVE | 2020 Toyota C-HR gets new shades and more toys

Buyers in the market for a crossover or sport-utility vehicle are not short of options. Nearly every manufacturer has representation in this burgeoning space. Conversely, the sedan, once the go-to vehicle, is seeing a slow and sad demise.

In light of this, Toyota opted to give its C-HR a customary refresh in a bid to stay to the fore of shoppers’ minds in a constantly evolving market. It feels like yesterday that the brand introduced the C-HR to the world, though that was nearly four years ago.

Its edgy design was a breath of fresh air in the category from day one. You will need to get up close and personal to inspect the touch-ups to the 2020 model. They are of the standard, mild cosmetic variety — tweaks to the lights and bumpers add a slightly sharper air to proceedings. Two new shades were added to the palette: “inferno orange” and “oxide bronze”.