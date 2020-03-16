FIRST DRIVE | The 2020 Lamborghini Urus is a surprisingly friendly brute

There are folks out there for whom the definition of recession pertains only to waves at a beach. Pay attention if that applies to you, because in the space that follows we are going to be discussing a sport-utility vehicle with an asking price in the millions!

The specific arrangement of numbers and commas is perhaps irrelevant (about R3,5m, thanks for asking). But if you, dear reader, are spending in this category of the market, then you have already done your sums. Custodians of the Lamborghini operation in SA, LSM Distributors, availed us the keys to a demonstration model of the Urus. Rather appropriately, it had Italian registration plates — SA was the latest stop on its global rounds. The model first made its local appearance in 2018. This week national media members had a chance to report back after an official driving event.

By now you are probably quite aware of its familial roots. Yes, the Urus has kinship with the likes of the Volkswagen Touareg, Audi Q7 and Q8 fraternal twins, Porsche Cayenne and the Bentley Bentayga. Perks of being under the wing of the monolithic Volkswagen Group.

As you would expect, the division represented by the disgruntled bovine mascot has managed an exquisite job of repurposing those core ingredients. Not that the basic, ready-made mix was poor to begin with: the earlier-mentioned products are well-received by shoppers in their respective classes. Look, people, this is how the automotive world works in 2020. Synergies, joint ventures, acquisitions — that is the nature of the beast.