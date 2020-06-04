First Drives

UK car sales almost 90% below normal in May: SMMT

04 June 2020 - 10:00 By Reuters
A pedestrian wearing a protective face mask looks in the window of a closed Bentley showroom in London, UK. on Monday, April 20, 2020. European car sales dropped the most on record in March as showrooms closed to help limit the coronavirus outbreak and production shut down across the continent.
A pedestrian wearing a protective face mask looks in the window of a closed Bentley showroom in London, UK. on Monday, April 20, 2020. European car sales dropped the most on record in March as showrooms closed to help limit the coronavirus outbreak and production shut down across the continent.
Image: Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images

British car sales edged up in May after falling to their lowest since 1946 in April, but still remained almost 90% below their level a year earlier as coronavirus restrictions limited sales.

Preliminary figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) on Thursday showed that around 20,000 new cars were registered last month, up from just 4,321 in April but just a fraction of the 183,724 sold in May 2019.

Car showrooms in England have only been able to reopen to potential buyers since Monday, though some vehicles were delivered direct to customers last month and in April.

Thursday's data fit with other figures showing that the sharpest decline in British economic activity occurred in April, just after the lockdown came into force.

Since then, some rules have been relaxed and other businesses have been able to find ways to comply with them and restart operations.

MORE

Are used car sales set to explode in months ahead?

While used car sales in South Africa during May 2020 mimicked new car sales and were understandably down on 2019, consumers are demonstrating ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Aarto delayed due to Covid-19

It will take a while longer before reckless drivers start losing licence points
Motoring
3 hours ago

Volvo car sales soar 40% in May as Covid-19 pandemic starts to ease

Volvo Cars, owned by China's Geely Holding, said on Wednesday it sold 40% more cars in May than in April, as restrictions to contain the spread of ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. 10 used-car bargains to consider if you're buying down Features
  2. CONSUMER WATCH | Haval shuns allegations of shoddy brakes Features
  3. Brace for fuel price hikes in June news
  4. SA hit by a diesel shortage news
  5. Mixed bag for fuel prices in June, says AA news

Latest Videos

Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
'I'm going to sleep like a baby' - SA queues to quench alcohol thirst as bottle ...
X