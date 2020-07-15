FIRST DRIVE | The Porsche Taycan is a spellbinding feat of electric mobility

The Porsche Taycan is one of the most significant new models to be launched in the country this year.

And not just because its arrival collided with an apocalyptic pandemic — though it is noteworthy that the local custodians of the brand managed to work around Covid-19 constraints to bring it to market.

You would be forgiven for asking: in these austere times, why have we accorded such relevance to a product that is obviously expensive and niche-focused?

Well, the money aspect is relative.

Last week, for example, we national members of the media, including the Instagram fraternity, blew up our respective platforms with superlatives about the fresh-off-the-boat BMW X5M and X6M duo, requiring outlay north of R2m.