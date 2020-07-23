FIRST RIDE | New 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 gets more growl

Triumph’s middleweight adventure bike, the Tiger 800, was launched in 2010 as a versatile tourer and dirt machine with useful torque and a comfortable ride quality.

The British motorcycle firm has now launched a 900cc successor with more muscle, less weight and the latest technology.

The 100cc increase in cubic capacity sees torque in the triple-cylinder engine rising from 79Nm at 7,850rpm to 87Nm at 7,250rpm. Maximum power is unchanged at 70kW but it’s available at a lower 8,750rpm compared to the previous 9,250rpm. The overall power-to-weight ratio is further improved by the 900 being about 5kg lighter than its forerunner.

Those numbers translate into a bike with decidedly more spring in its step, as I found out when I rode the new Tiger 900 at its SA launch last week. Triumph SA CEO Bruce Allen and I engaged in an impromptu dice to compare their overtaking ability — with him on the old Tiger 800 and me on the 900 — and the new bike outgunned the old quite comprehensively.

Though the 900’s still no superbike, it feels punchier and sweeps past long trucks more quickly and thus more safely, and addresses the criticism by some that the 800 was a tad underpowered.

The new Tiger also sounds a little gruffer and sportier, if no less smooth, due to a change in the firing order of the three-cylinder engine.

The Tiger 900 is available locally in two versions: the off-road-based Rally Pro and the more tar-focused GT Pro.