FIRST DRIVE | The 2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 S is a quiet improvement

When Chris Harris drops a verdict on a car, you know it is legitimate. The man is a motoring journalist par excellence. From his astounding driving ability to the effortless way in which he articulates all manner of technical nuances, you cannot blame enthusiasts for accepting his word as gospel.

He is easily among the respected elite that is more influential than influencer – and is probably among the few scribes whose thoughts could directly impact sales. Put it like this: a single, honest line from him wields more clout than the gushing superlatives of 5,000 Instagram car spotters combined.

Nearly a year ago, after sampling the Mercedes-AMG A45 S, he came away unimpressed and pulled no punches in a short social media appraisal. In addition to deeming it the most disappointing modern Mercedes-AMG he had driven, he loathed the understeer and simulated drift mode, adding that the brakes on his car lasted half a lap. He also said the ride on-road was choppy with “severe” tyre noise.

Last week we had an opportunity to drive the model at its local launch, where the main circuit of Zwartkops Raceway and its skidpan set the stage. The former car, launched in 2013, was lauded as a game-changer for the brand. Aside from attracting a younger audience to the Mercedes-AMG fold, it affirmed that huge displacements were not crucial to stupendous performance.