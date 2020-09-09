FIRST DRIVE | A turn in the reinvented 2020 Land Rover Defender

“The old one was better.”

These five words are often used as a cruel riposte to new iterations of long-standing nameplates. Think Toyota Supra, BMW M3, Porsche 911, or just about any motoring nameplate that took the trouble to evolve with the times.

Fair enough, there are some cases where predecessors in certain lineages were superior. But this is not one of those occasions.

You can guarantee a fringe of commentators will speak out with disdain for the reborn Land Rover Defender. They have already. Those ardent fans of the original warhorse are unlikely to ditch their battle-hardened old steeds for the latest specimen.

But then, this new Defender aims to attract a demographic above and beyond the traditional profile, with oil-stained fingernails, Camel-hued teeth and windscreen stickers that read: “One life, live it.”

Last week we had a stint in the saddle. This is easily one of the most anticipated automotive releases of 2020. We recall how the Land Rover stand seemed to be the most crowded at the Frankfurt Motor Show last year, when the wraps were taken off. It has already secured a spot on the preliminary list of eligible metal in the Luxury Car category of the 2021 World Car Awards.

A luxurious Defender? Never before has such an adjective applied. Thinking back to the last time a Defender passed through my hands, in 2016, the experience was anything but cosseting. Remember, for example, the not-so-ergonomic handbrake placement? Or the natural resting point for your right arm, jutting awkwardly out of the driver side window? In the new car, the handbrake is electronic, as you would expect. And no longer does your elbow have to ride extraneously.